Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $199.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $207.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.67.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $181.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day moving average of $162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $837,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

