Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $199.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $207.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.67.
NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $181.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day moving average of $162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $206.29.
In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $837,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
