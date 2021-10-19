Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.47.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $124.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rapid7 has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $125.32. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after buying an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after buying an additional 217,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

