iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Update

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IPW stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. iPower has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that iPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 398.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the second quarter valued at $7,035,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the second quarter valued at $2,192,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About iPower

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

