Hawaiian (HA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Hawaiian to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Hawaiian has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

A number of analysts have commented on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawaiian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 142,131 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of Hawaiian worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

