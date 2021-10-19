Masimo (MASI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $277.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.89. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $288.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

