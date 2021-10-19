SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) versus Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Financial Contrast

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Frontier Group and SkyWest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 SkyWest 0 0 2 1 3.33

Frontier Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 39.06%. SkyWest has a consensus price target of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.15%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than SkyWest.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and SkyWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A SkyWest 3.80% 3.89% 1.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of SkyWest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Group and SkyWest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SkyWest $2.13 billion 1.15 -$8.52 million ($0.17) -286.71

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWest.

Summary

SkyWest beats Frontier Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

