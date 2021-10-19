The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,259 ($55.64) on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a one year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The company has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,604.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,805.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a GBX 371 ($4.85) dividend. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $9.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 6th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

