Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $15.01.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.