Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. Toast has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

