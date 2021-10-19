Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

