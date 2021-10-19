Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Raised to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA has an average rating of Buy.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of SBBTF stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.