Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,003 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,762,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,198,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

