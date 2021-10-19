Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MNGPF. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of MNGPF opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

