Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UTZ. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.96.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Utz Brands by 359.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.