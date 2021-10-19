Evercore ISI Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $480.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $424.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.40 and a 200-day moving average of $406.64. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $433.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,249. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

