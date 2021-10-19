Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $440.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.90. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,642 shares of company stock valued at $315,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at $390,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

