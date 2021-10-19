Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

CMMB opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.