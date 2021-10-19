Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,334.0 days.
OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $111.27. Zalando has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $120.64.
Zalando Company Profile
