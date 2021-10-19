Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VKIN opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Viking Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $95.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 208.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,896.40%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

