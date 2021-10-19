Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Worley stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

