Watsco (WSO.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE WSO.B opened at $277.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.12. Watsco has a 1-year low of $139.00 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

