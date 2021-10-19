Critical Comparison: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) & Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

26.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.74%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.48%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics -626.43% -142.79% -39.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 378.26 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 50.68 -$298.46 million ($1.30) -5.15

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.