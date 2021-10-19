Analyzing Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) & Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Asensus Surgical and Antares Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Antares Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Asensus Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.57%. Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 87.15%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Antares Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 129.36 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -2.78 Antares Pharma $149.60 million 4.02 $56.20 million $0.06 59.00

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -1,162.78% -35.38% -31.28% Antares Pharma 37.73% 16.55% 9.17%

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Asensus Surgical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.