The Boston Beer (SAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect The Boston Beer to post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Boston Beer to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAM opened at $507.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $496.86 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $868.21.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

