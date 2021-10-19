Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is $0.28. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

