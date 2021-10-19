Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ELEZY. Bank of America lowered shares of Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Endesa from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of ELEZY opened at $10.69 on Monday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.