Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$4.64 on Monday. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The stock has a market cap of C$347.32 million and a PE ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.22.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$101.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.