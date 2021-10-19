Zacks Investment Research Lowers Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Get Absci alerts:

ABSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Absci stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 in the last three months.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absci (ABSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.