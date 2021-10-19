Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

CERT stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -114.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,163,051 shares in the company, valued at $82,745,414.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,712,772 shares of company stock valued at $620,698,049 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 42.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 411,924 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

