Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARBK. Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

ARBK stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

