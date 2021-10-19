Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.30 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.30 ($7.41) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.89 ($8.11).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €5.90 ($6.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €7.67 and its 200 day moving average is €9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.