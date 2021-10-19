Morgan Stanley Increases Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target to SEK 118

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SVNLY. UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.80.

SVNLY opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.97. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 32.05%.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

