89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $348.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $136,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 89bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 89bio by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

