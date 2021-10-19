Healthpeak Properties, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

NYSE PEAK opened at $34.61 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

