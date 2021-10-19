Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Raised to €15.90 at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRARY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of CRARY opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

