Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.16.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $203.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.