Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

NYSE SPCE opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

