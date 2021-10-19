Analyzing Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $166.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Ascent Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 7.48 $12.53 million $1.94 76.40 Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 2,868.90 $1.62 million N/A N/A

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 5.12% 9.37% 5.84% Ascent Solar Technologies -584.48% -8.70% -36.49%

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

