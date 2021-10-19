NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 978,600 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 675,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NorthWestern by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in NorthWestern by 110.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 72.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

