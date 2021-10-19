BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of MQY opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
