BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of MQY opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 645,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 542,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 507,938 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $6,373,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

