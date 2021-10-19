Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE:VMI opened at $243.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.