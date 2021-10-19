Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will report $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.76 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $103.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $609.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.42 million to $654.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $600.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.17 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

PANL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 42.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANL opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.76. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

