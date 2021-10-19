Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $3.56 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

