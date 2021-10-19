Luther Burbank (LBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luther Burbank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Luther Burbank worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

