Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

