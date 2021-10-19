Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of THRN opened at $7.90 on Monday. Thorne Healthtech has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned about 0.07% of Thorne Healthtech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

