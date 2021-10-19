Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $174.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.65.

Shares of ZG opened at $85.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 147.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.77. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 24,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 58,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

