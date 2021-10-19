Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.21. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$817,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,634,400.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

