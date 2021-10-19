JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €85.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.34 ($106.29).

Shares of HFG opened at €82.48 ($97.04) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 52 week high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

