Credit Suisse Group Trims Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price to $26.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CRSR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $24.82 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after purchasing an additional 241,086 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

